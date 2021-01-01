“On December 3, the police received a report of shooting on Davydkovskaya Street.

Arriving police officers found that an unknown man near the office of a commercial organization fired shots at its general director from an object similar to a pistol, after which he fled the scene. The victim was hospitalized in a medical institution. A procedural decision on this fact was taken by the investigating authorities.

Currently, during a complex of operational-search measures, officers of the Moscow Criminal Investigation Department detained the suspect in the city of Khimki, Moscow Region, and took him to the investigative bodies,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.