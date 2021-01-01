“In September, operatives found a batch of counterfeit alcoholic beverages at one of the wholesale markets of the city on the Neva River. Investigators of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of the crime provided for in part four of Article 327.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Officers of the GA economic security unit, together with colleagues from the regional Department of the FSB of Russia, found that the production of the product was organized in an industrial zone on Salov Street in the Frunzensky District.

As it turned out, the offenders were engaged in counterfeiting well-known brands of strong alcoholic beverages of the “budget” price segment. Nearby, on Sofiyskaya Street, there was a warehouse where empty bottles, accessories, bottle labels were stored. A similar warehouse was found by operatives in the village of Fedorovskoye, Tosnensky District, Leningrad Region.

A handmade production line, five thousand liters of finished alcoholic beverages, ten thousand liters of alcohol-containing raw materials were seized. In the warehouses, the operatives found 200 thousand units of glass containers, which indicates to a serious scale of illegal production.

Searches were conducted at the suspects’ places of residence, during which documents and items that were of evidentiary value for the criminal case were seized. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.