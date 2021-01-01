“The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev signed an order to award police officers - winners and prize-winners of sports competitions of international level,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

Medals of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia “For Valor in Service” were awarded to:

– a lecturer of the Belgorod Institute of the Ministry of Internal Affairs named after I.D. Putilin, police Captain Ivan Belyaev, who at the World Kettlebell Championship, held in Budapest (Hungary), became the world champion in the weight category up to 73 kg in the exercise “pushing two weights in a long cycle”;

– policeman of a detached company of the Police Patrol Service of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Elektrostal Urban District of the Moscow Region, Senior Sergeant of the Police Nikita Kletskov, who had become the world champion in sambo in the category up to 71 kg at the World SAMBO Championship in the capital of Uzbekistan Tashkent;

– student of the Moscow University of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia named after V.Y. Kikot, Junior Lieutenant of the Police Mark Petrovsky, winner of the World Boxing Championship, which this year was hosted by Belgrade (Republic of Serbia), in the weight category over 92 kg;

– policeman of a detached company of the Police Patrol Service of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Domodedovo Urban District of the Moscow Region, Senior Sergeant of the police Sayan Khertek, who won silver in sports sambo at the championship in Tashkent in the weight category up to 58 kg.

Medals of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia “For Brotherhood in Arms” were awarded to:

– assistant to the Operational Duty Officer (in the "02" service) of the duty unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration of “Krasnoyarskoye” of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, Police Sergeant Olga Artoshina, who won a gold medal in sports SAMBO at the World Championship in Tashkent in the weight category over 80 kg;

– policeman of a detached company of the Police Patrol Service of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Korolev Urban District of the Moscow Region, police sergeant Vadim Musaev, who at the World Boxing Championship in Belgrade won a silver medal in the weight category up to 71 kg.

Certificates of Honor of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia will be awarded to the medalists of the World SAMBO Championship held in Tashkent:

– policeman of a detached company of the Police Patrol Service of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Almetyevsky District of the Republic of Tatarstan, police sergeant Ruslan Gasankhanov, who became the world champion in combat sambo in the weight category up to 71 kg;

– Police Precinct officer of the of the Police Division No. 8 of the MIA of Russia Administration for Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan, Senior Lieutenant of the Police Magomed Magomedov, who won gold in combat SAMBO in the weight category up to 88 kg;

– policeman of the Temporary Detention Facility of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Naro-Fominsky Urban District of the Moscow Region, Senior Sergeant of the Police Sergey Ryabov, silver medalist in sports SAMBO in the weight category up to 88 kg;

– policeman of the Special Police Regiment of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, senior sergeant of the police Sheikh-Mansur Khabibulaev, the winner of the combat sambo competition in the category up to 64 kg.

“Staff of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia congratulate their colleagues on high awards and wish them new sports achievements,” added Irina Volk.