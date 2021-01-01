“Officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Chuvash Republic, together with colleagues from the city of Cheboksary, detained a previously convicted resident of the Republic of Mari El, suspected of fraud.

According to investigators, the offender called elderly citizens and reported that their relatives were involved in traffic accidents and they urgently needed money. For example, he stated that the money was needed to pay for the treatment of victims of the accident or to decide on the termination of criminal prosecution. The amounts requested by the scam ranged from 65 to 320 thousand rubles. Gullible citizens transferred money to the scam who came to them under the guise of a courier, and only some time later realized that they had been deceived.

As a result of operational-search measures, criminal investigation officers established the identity of the man, as well as the registration plates of the car in which he moved. Soon the suspect was detained by police officers.

The Investigator of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Cheboksary instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.

Measures are being taken aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.