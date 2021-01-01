“Operatives of the Moscow Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption, in cooperation with investigators of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow and representatives of the Sheremetyevo customs, suppressed the activities of an organized group, whose members were accused of illegal withdrawal of funds abroad.

It was established that employees of one of the cosmetology companies of the capital had been making shadow financial transactions of the transfer of foreign currency funds to the accounts of non-resident firms of the Russian Federation.

Thus, during the customs clearance of equipment imported from Europe and Asia and intended for various cosmetic procedures, the offenders provided banks with false documents containing incorrect information about the purpose of payments, and also indicating an inflated cost of the purchased goods.

According to preliminary data, as a result of illegal actions, more than 45 million rubles were withdrawn from the Russian Federation.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 193.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Investigators and operatives with the participation of the Rosgvardia and the Federal Customs Service made 17 searches in residential and office premises, during which seals of legal entities, electronic and magnetic data carriers, as well as other items and documents of evidentiary value for the criminal case were seized.

The bank accounts of controlled legal organizations involved in scams have been seized.

Currently, a 36-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman have been detained on suspicion of organizing illegal currency transactions and charged with the incriminated acts. With respect to the suspects a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

Investigative actions and operational-search measures aimed at establishing all the facts of illegal activity, as well as exposing accomplices in the criminal scheme are continued,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.