The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia held a solemn ceremony of presenting departmental awards of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Belarus to officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation. It was attended by deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Lieutenant-General Andrey Khrapov and the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Belarus at the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus in the Russian Federation, Major-General of Police Aleksandr Kovalchuk.

Russian police officers have been awarded high awards for effective bilateral cooperation in countering organized crime and for successfully conducted operations of detaining criminal leaders from the Republic of Belarus in the Russian Federation.

Andrey Khrapov thanked the Belarusian partners for their assistance in the investigation of the triple murder in Moscow in October this year and noted the positive results of the coordinated work to detain persons on the interstate wanted list.

In addition, within the framework of the event, the Deputy-Minister discussed with his Belarusian counterpart the most relevant areas of joint activities: suppression of organized crime, blocking channels of illegal migration, countering crimes related to human trafficking.

Alexander Kovalchuk, in turn, thanked the staff of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for their assistance to the law enforcement agencies of the Republic of Belarus and expressed hope for the intensification of interstate contacts to jointly combat the crime, including the crime in the IT sphere.