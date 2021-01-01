“Criminal investigation officers from MIA of Russia Divisions for the Fili-Davydkovo and Dorogomilovo districts of Moscow detained three residents of the capital. They were suspected of a series of fraudulent activities against pensioners.

It was preliminarily established that one of the offenders used to call home phones of elderly citizens and introduced himself as a local precinct officer. The stranger warned that a group of scams was operating in the area and urged to inform him if such situations occurred. Immediately after that, calls began to come from unknown people with threats and demands to transfer their savings.

Frightened pensioners turned for help to the man who had introduced himself as a policeman. He advised to withdraw the savings and fulfill all the requirements of the offenders allegedly to detain them red-handed. Deceived people believed that they were assisting the police, so they cashed out their bank accounts, packed money in bags and handed them over to scams.

Currently, 6 episodes of the detainees’ unlawful activity are known. The total damage exceeded two million rubles.

Criminal proceedings into the facts were instituted on the grounds of crimes stipulated by part 3 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code. They have been combined into one proceeding and are investigated by officers of the Investigative Department of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects.

The police are taking measures to establish possible additional episodes of the detainees’ criminal activity and personalities of all their accomplices,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.