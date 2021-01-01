“Officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kaliningrad Region, together with colleagues from district police divisions of the regional center, detained two suspects of the sale of counterfeit banknotes with a face value of 2,000 rubles.

Investigators found out that one of the local residents, while in Moscow, purchased 50 counterfeit two-thousand-ruble banknotes through the shadow segment of the Internet and arrived in the Amber area for the purpose of their sale. Since the man had previously served a sentence for a similar crime, this time he decided not to attract attention to himself and offered his friend to pay with fake notes of the Bank of Russia in grocery stores, pharmacies and other retail outlets. At the time of detention, 13 counterfeit banknotes were found in the accomplice's possession.

6 criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of crimes provided for in part 1 of Article 186 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which were subsequently merged into one proceeding. Remand in custody was selected as the preventive measure for the alleged organizer of the group. The second suspect was on recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.