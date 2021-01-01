“In Khabarovsk, the court passed a guilty verdict to a previously repeatedly convicted resident of the Komi Republic, who had sent knowingly false reports about acts of terrorism.

The criminal case on the grounds of the crime provided for in part 2 of Article 207 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation was investigated by officers of the investigative division of the Linear Department on transport of the MIA of Russia Khabarovsk.

It was established that the man, being in a state of alcoholic intoxication, sent by e-mail information on bombs planted at the terminal and aircraft to the address of the Khabarovsk International Airport named after Gennady Nevelskoy. In July, August and September last year, the offender made 18 false statements of terrorist attacks.

On all alarm signals, evacuation of staff and passengers was carried out, as well as thorough checks, as a result of which no dangerous objects were found. At the same time, the work of the air terminal and the departure of aircrafts were suspended.

The criminal used an application that allowed to hide the real address of the message sender. Nevertheless, the police and the FSB of Russia identified the suspect. He was detained in Usinsk, Komi Republic, and taken to Khabarovsk. The court found him guilty and sentenced him to 4 years and 10 months of imprisonment with serving the sentence in a strict regime colony. The court convict was collected recovered from the convict the material damage caused to the Khabarovsk Airport, airlines and emergency response services. The amount totaled more than three million rubles,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

It should be noted that such jokes with reports of planned terrorist attacks are very expensive for their initiators. Part 2 of Article 207 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation provides for punishment in the form of deprivation of liberty for up to 5 years, and parts 3 and 4 of this article - up to 8 and 10 years of imprisonment, respectively. In addition, compensation for the damage caused may be recovered from the culprit. In this example, we can see that its size can be quite significant.