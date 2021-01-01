“Officers of the MIA of Russia linear division at the Tolmachevo Airport detained a man who had violated public order on board the aircraft.

The police division received a report that the crew of the Magadan-Novosibirsk flight needed the help of the police in connection with the inadequate behavior of one of the passengers.

Police officers who arrived at the landing site of the liner found that during the flight, the man grabbed by his clothes the flight attendant and people sitting in front of him, kicked the backs of the seats, made other sudden movements that were dangerous for other passengers.

Transport police officers detained the offender and took him to the duty unit. Protocols have been drawn up against him under Articles 20.1 and 11.17 of the Code of Administrative Offences of the Russian Federation.

The man refused to undergo a medical examination. Verification of the incident on board the aircraft continues. All the circumstances and causes of the incident are being established,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.