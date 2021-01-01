“Traffic Police officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tula Region in one of the micro-districts of the city of Tula stopped a car driven by an 18-year-old girl. The citizen behaved inappropriately, and the inspectors offered her to take a test for the presence of narcotic substances.

Suddenly, the suspect's husband, who was in the passenger seat, made a shot from homemade flare gun in the direction of the police and tried to escape. However, he failed in that.

During the inspection of the vehicle, officers of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate seized polymer bags with a mixture containing mephedrone, with a total weight of 1 kilogram 30 grams.

Later, in the garage owned by the spouses, the so-called “design set” for the manufacture of a narcotic drug was found: special equipment and chemicals that would be enough to produce more than a kilogram of mephedrone.

In addition, the operatives found a cache with another “design set”, which the accomplices did not have time to use.

Criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.