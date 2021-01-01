The Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Stavropol has completed the investigation of the criminal case instituted against a resident of the Predgorny District on the grounds of a crime provided for in part 3 of Article 159.5 of the Russian Criminal Code.

The illegal activities were suppressed by officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the territorial GA.

The investigation established that the man had colluded with his friend and a representative of one of the large insurance companies in order to steal money by deception. They acted according to a clearly developed plan.

The defendant's duties included staging traffic accidents. To do that, he used already damaged third-party cars for which one of his accomplices had powers of attorney. At the imaginary places of traffic accidents, he called the employees of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate to collect the necessary documents in order to receive payments.

Subsequently, the offender, who had the right of ownership to the cars that had got into the accident, after assessing the cost of repair work, submitted documents to the insurance company. In turn, the employee of the company did not conduct a proper check and contributed to obtaining a positive decision on the reimbursement of funds in the insurance case.

The men divided the illegally obtained amounts among themselves.

Thus, the offenders managed to steal by deception a total of over 2.2 million rubles on 15 facts of staged traffic accidents.

Within the framework of the criminal investigation, there were undertaken the necessary investigative actions aimed at consolidating the evidence base.

Currently, the criminal case against one of the men with the approved indictment has been sent to the Leninsky District Court of the city of Stavropol for consideration on the merits.

In respect of other defendants, criminal cases have been singled out in separate proceedings.