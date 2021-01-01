Officers of the MIA of Russia GA for Drug Control together with colleagues from the Drug Control Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region and the MIA of Russia Administration for the Dmitrovsky Urban District, with the power support of “Grom” fighters, detained a previously convicted 30-year-old resident of the Tver Region and a 34-year-old resident of the Moscow Region, suspected of drug trafficking.

It was established that one of the offenders rented a house in the village of Misinovo, Dmitrovsky Urban District, where, together with an accomplice, he equipped a laboratory for the synthesis of drugs on the second floor. In order to soundproof, the offenders covered the walls with foil film, as well as polyethylene, and arranged ventilation.

During the inspection of the house, the police found and seized a polymer bag with a powdery substance, 20 plastic canisters with chemical reagents, a clumped mixture, flasks, a mixer, a vacuum water-jet pump, scales and personal protective equipment.

According to the opinion of an expert of the Expert and Forensic Center of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, the seized powder was a narcotic drug - mephedrone, with a total mass of about 2.5 kilograms. The remaining substances and liquids were sent for examination.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration instituted a criminal case against the suspects on the grounds of a crime under Article 30 and Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Placement to custody was selected by the Dmitrovsky City Court as the preventive measure for the suspects.