An 80-year-old pensioner turned to the MIA of Russia Administration for Lipetsk, and made a statement that unknown persons had called her mobile phone and reported that her son had a traffic accident.

To resolve the problem, it was necessary to transfer money to the man who would come to her. The agitated woman fulfilled all the conditions of the callers and handed over 700 thousand rubles to the courier.

Some time later, an 83-year-old pensioner from Lipetsk became the victim of a similar crime. The total damage amounted to 500 thousand rubles.

Based on those facts, criminal cases were instituted and a complex of operational-search and investigative measures was carried out. As a result, the criminal investigation officers identified the man who had come to one of the victims for money. He was detained. During a personal search, 100 thousand rubles were found and seized from the suspect.

It turned out that this citizen came to Lipetsk not alone, but with a friend. Soon, the accomplice was also detained.

It turned out that the purpose of the arrival of the offenders, a 22-year-old resident of the Tver Region and a 21-year-old native of the Leningrad Region, was to work as couriers. At the same time, they knew perfectly well that their “employer” was the organizer of scams against pensioners. Intermediaries had to collect money from deceived elderly people and transfer it, less their share, to the accomplice.

Currently, the police established that the couriers had taken part in three more frauds, the damage from which amounted to 270 thousand rubles.

The offenders who had helped scams deceive five gullible citizens to a total of more than 1 million rubles were taken into custody.