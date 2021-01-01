“The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, signed an order to award an officer of the duty unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Temnikovsky” of the Republic of Mordovia, Police Major Vladimir Pyatyrkin, with the medal of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia “For Courage in the Name of Salvation,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

On the weekend, Vladimir Pyatyrkin was near his house, located near the Savino Lake. An alarmed teenager ran up to him and reported that his 11-year-old friend was skating and fell through the ice.

The police major rushed to the lake and saw a child in the middle of the lake, who was waist-deep in water and was holding on to the thin edge of the ice with his hands. The duty officer swam to the boy and dragged him ashore. Then he changed his dress, examined him, took the boy home to his relatives.

“Thanks to the competent actions of police major Vladimir Pyatyrkin in an extreme situation, his courage and bravery, the child's life was saved,” Irina Volk emphasized.