“Officers of the criminal investigation department of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Norilsk, Krasnoyarsk Territory, detained two suspects of the illegal trafficking and manufacture of arms.

As a result of operational-search measures, the police, together with colleagues from the regional departments of the FSB of Russia and Rosgvardia, in the apartments of both men seized many items that were structurally similar to firearms and their main parts. More than 600 cartridges of various calibers, knives, equipment and tools were also found.

In addition, it turned out that one of the offenders made at home a Makarov combat pistol. After that, through a cache in the attic of the house, he handed over the pistol with 23 cartridges to another person.

According to the expert's opinion, some of the seized cartridges were ammunition and were manufactured industrially. The discovered pistol of the Makarov system was recognized as a firearm. The remaining items have been sent for research to the inter-district department of the Forensic Center of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnoyarsk Territory.

Criminal proceedings were instituted against the detainees on the grounds of crimes stipulated by Articles 222 and 223 of the RF Criminal Code. For one of them the court chose a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody, for the other one - in the form of house arrest.

Further measures are being taken aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.