“Criminal investigation officers of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, together with colleagues from Solnechnogorsk, detained a previously repeatedly convicted resident of the Stupinsky District and his son, who was on the federal wanted list. They are suspected of a series of thefts of horses from equestrian clubs in the Moscow Region.

It was preliminarily established that in October the offenders entered the club territory in the village of Andreevka and stole five horses from the pen. According to the employee who reported the theft, the purebred animals were intended for participation in sports competitions. In this connection, the damage is estimated at more than 4 million rubles.

A month later, a similar crime was committed in the village of Povarovo. At night, two horses and two foals were stolen from the fenced grazing area.

The police identified and located the suspects, who were engaged in the slaughter of livestock, trade in meat and products of its processing. With the power support of Rosgvardia officers, searches were conducted in their homes. The remains of stolen animals, homemade sausages, as well as a pickup truck with a special trailer for transporting horses were found.

A criminal case was instituted by the investigator of the MIA Division for the Urban District of Solnechnogorsk on the grounds of a crime stipulated by Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code. For one of the detainees the court chose a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody, for the other - in the form of house arrest.

Currently, steps are being taken by the police to establish all possible facts of the detainees’ unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.