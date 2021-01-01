“Today, a man entered the building of the multifunctional center on the 1st Novokuzminskaya Street and opened fire on the citizens in it, after which he tried to escape. As a result, 2 people were killed, 4 were injured, including a 10-year-old girl.

An officer of the Internal Affairs Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow, who was at the scene of the crime, managed to catch up with the attacker, who turned out to be a 45-year-old resident of Moscow, and neutralize him. The detainee is being taken to the police division,” said the official Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.