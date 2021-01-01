“The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, decided to make a proposal to the President of the Russian Federation for awarding a state award to Senior Lieutenant of the Police Georgy Domolaev, who had distinguished himself during the detention of an armed offender

Today, a man entered the building of the multifunctional center on the 1st Novokuzminskaya Street and opened fire on the citizens in it, after which he tried to escape. As a result, 2 people were killed, 4 were injured, including a 10-year-old girl.

Inspector of the unit for migration issues of the MIA of Russia Division for the Ryazansky District of the Department of Internal Affairs for the South-Eastern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow Senior Lieutenant of the Police Georgy Domolaev, who was in the building, heard the claps and the sound of a fire siren and ran out into the corridor. Eyewitnesses to the crime pointed to a man who had left the building and was moving away at a quick pace. The police officer caught-up with him and detained him, despite the fact that he himself was unarmed, and the offender had a pistol and a knife with him. The detainee turned to be a 45-year-old resident of Moscow.

The bold and decisive actions of the police officer made it possible to prevent more serious consequences and prevent new victims,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.