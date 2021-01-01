In the city of Juba (Republic of South Sudan), a medal parade of the Russian police contingent of the UN Mission in the Republic of South Sudan was held.

The official event was attended by the Mission's Acting Police Commissioner, Mutasem Almajali, the Mission's Chief of Operations, Francis Yiribaare, heads of directions and units, police commanders and representatives of the Mission's military component.

In a solemn atmosphere, officers of the internal affairs bodies of the Russian Federation received the United Nations medal “In the Service of Peace”.

Among the awardees there are representatives of various departments of the MIA of Russia.

- Police Major Evgeny Yakovlev (NCB of Interpol of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia);

- Police Captain Vadim Buryak (Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Crimea);

- Captain of the Internal Service Nikita Papichev (MIA of Russia GA for the Volgograd Region);

- Police Major Vitaly Polnikov (MIA of Russia GA for the Nizhny Novgorod Region);

- Police Lieutenant Colonel Anna Mikhailenko (MIA of Russia Administration for the Vladimir Region);

- Police Lieutenant Colonel Olesya Anikina (MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region);

- Police Major Kirill Lavrinovich (St. Petersburg University of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia).

In his speech, Mutasem Almajali thanked the Russian peacekeepers for the work carried out in the implementation of the Mission's Mandate. He also expressed his gratitude to the Government of the Russian Federation for sending the Russian policemen.

Addressing the ceremony participants, the Acting Police Commissioner of the Mission emphasized the contribution of the Russian police to the maintenance of peace and order in UN missions in various countries.

For reference:

The UN Peacekeeping Mission in the Republic of South Sudan was established by the UN Security Council in 2011 in order to strengthen peace and security in the region, as well as to assist in the formation of statehood and the creation of conditions for the development of civil society in South Sudan. Currently, 14 representatives of the Russian police are serving in the territory of the said state in the cities of Juba, Bentiu, Bor, Malakal and Yambio.