“Officers of the MIA of Russia GA for the Samara Region, in cooperation with colleagues from the regional FPS Department, established the whereabouts of the previously convicted Radik Gayfutdinov, who, on December 2, had escaped from correctional colony No. 6 in the Samara Region of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia.

The police detained the man in the village of Kupino, Bezenchuksky District, Samara Region, and took him to police division No. 8 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Samara. The criminal case was instituted against the defendant on the grounds of a crime under Article 313 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Escape from a place of imprisonment, from arrest or from custody”. Investigative actions are being carried out,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.