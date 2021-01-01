“Officers oof the MIA of Russia Division for the Aksaisky District of the Rostov Region, in cooperation with colleagues from the Moscow Region, established the whereabouts of the 33-year-old convict who had escaped on November 4 of this year from a psychiatric clinical hospital in the Chekhov Urban District of the Moscow Region, where, by court order, he was taking compulsory treatment for committing a particularly serious crime.

During the operational-search measures, the man was detained by police officers in the territory of the Aksaisky District of the Rostov Region and taken to the territorial police division,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.