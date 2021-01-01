“Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Novosibirsk detained suspects in the theft of citizens' funds under the pretext of legal services provision.

According to preliminary data, since 2018, employees of the law firm have offered citizens assistance in solving various issues, including promises to assist in increasing pension payments and obtaining additional benefits. Customers, mostly pensioners, paid for the services, but the offenders did not fulfill their obligations, and stole the money. The company's offices were located in Novosibirsk and Irkutsk.

During the operational-search activities, the police, with the power support of Rosgvardia officers, detained five suspects, including one at a Moscow airport.

An investigator of the Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Novosibirsk instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Four detainees were taken into custody, and one was placed under house arrest.

There were conducted more than 40 searches in places of residence and offices of the defendants. Bank cards, electronic data carriers, mobile phones, computer equipment, samples of contracts for the provision of legal services, as well as other documents of evidentiary value for the criminal case were seized.

Currently, steps are being taken to establish all possible accomplices as well as all victims of illegal activities and material damage caused to them,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.