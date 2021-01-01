“An investigator of the MIA of Russia Investigative Department has completed an investigation into the criminal case against 13 residents of the Krasnodar Territory. They are suspected of organizing a criminal community and participating in it, including the abuse of their official position. Earlier, a criminal case was instituted against the defendants on the illegal possession and sale of potent substances on a large scale.

It was preliminarily established that the members of the group developed and implemented a criminal scheme for the acquisition and delivery to Krasnodar of large consignments of medicines containing potent substances. Subsequently, tablets and drops were sold to drug-dependent citizens without a prescription through a pharmacy chain managed by the defendants. At the same time, pharmacists involved in illegal activities sold drugs at a price ten times higher than the maximum retail price set by the state.

Investigators of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, with the operational support of officers of the FSB of Russia and the FSB of Russia Department in the Krasnodar Territory, seized from illegal trafficking more than 3.5 thousand vials and 55 thousand tablets containing 40 kg of potent substances - pregabalin and tropicamide. More than 20 searches were conducted, during which money was seized from the detainees, as well as fake stamps of medical organizations and personal seals of doctors, which were planned to be used in falsifying prescriptions.

At the request of the investigators, the property of the defendants was arrested. Placement to custody and house arrest were selected as the preventive measures for the suspects. The criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.