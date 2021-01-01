Yesterday, a preparatory event for the United Nations (UN) General Assembly High-level Meeting on Road Safety was held in New York via videoconferencing. It was attended by the First Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel-General Aleksandr Gorovoy, representing the member states of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) in the Advisory Board of the UN Trust Fund for Road Safety.

Senior road safety officials from UN Member States discussed the sources of funding the measures in support of road safety and progress in this area, worked out the parameters of the final document of the High-level Meeting.

Aleksandr Gorovoy, welcoming the participants, emphasized the need to attract general attention to the launch of the new Decade of Action on Road Safety of 2021-2030. Russia considers improving road safety as one of the priorities of state policy and as a factor of sustainable socio-economic and demographic development. Foreign partners were informed about the results of successful targeted work to reduce mortality on the roads of our country.

The First Deputy Minister provided information on the task set by the President of Russia to drastically reduce the number of victims of accidents on the country's roads, on federal program documents, including the Strategy for Road Safety in the Russian Federation for 2018-2024, on the national project “Safe High-Quality Roads” and the federal project “Road Safety” included in its structure, as well as on ensuring activities for their implementation through appropriate funding.

Based on the experience of the Russian Federation, Aleksandr Gorovoy invited representatives of the participating states to ensure adequate funding for road safety activities at the national and international levels in middle- and low-income countries, which account for the vast majority (up to 90%) of fatal road accidents. This requires the large scale support of the entire international community, including through the activities of the UN Road Safety Trust Fund.

As a result of the event, priorities for preparation for the upcoming High-level Meeting were identified, as well as issues of financing the UN Trust Fund for Road Safety were clarified.