“Officers of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnoyarsk Territory, detained the driver who had fled the scene of the accident in which a teenager was injured.

Last night, a minor who was lying unconscious on the side of the road on Malinovsky street in the city of Krasnoyarsk was found by his mother. She reported the incident to the police. Doctors diagnosed multiple injuries in the victim with and hospitalized him.

The investigative and operational group seized traces of blood, shoes and tires from the scene. Operatives, using the “Safe City” system, found out that the teenager had received bodily injuries as a result of being rundown by a car. The police identified the driver, found and detained him.

A criminal investigation into this fact has been instituted on the grounds of a crime under paragraph “b” of part 2 of Article 264 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Currently, the suspect has been taken to the investigative unit of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnoyarsk Territory for interrogation and establishing all the circumstances of the incident. The issue of selecting a preventive measure with regard to him is being considered. In addition, it is planned to conduct an auto technical and forensic medical examination,” said the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.