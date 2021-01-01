“The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Irkutsk Region instituted criminal proceedings against 14 suspects in drug trafficking on the grounds of an offense under Article 210 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to investigators, the offenders were engaged in the organization of delivery and distribution of drugs in large cities of the region through an on-line store and a network of caches.

As part of a special operation implemented in several stages, police officers with the power support of the “Grom” special unit suppressed the activities of a criminal community. Some active participants were detained by the police in the regional center at several addresses simultaneously. Among them there were persons who sold wholesale and retail batches of narcotic drugs, stored and packaged them.

During the detention, one of the alleged traffickers threw bags and sacks containing various types of prohibited substances, packaging material and other items from the window of the children's room of his apartment. In addition, investigators found synthetic drugs in the pillow on which his minor daughter slept.

To date, circumstances of at least 100 episodes of the defendants’ illegal activities have been established. More than four kilograms of drugs of synthetic origin, as well as marijuana and hashish with a total weight of over 400 grams, were seized from illegal trafficking.

The court has chosen a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody in respect of five of the suspects, one is under house arrest and eight - under recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.