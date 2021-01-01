“From May to October of this year, in a number of regions of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense of Russia, the Ministry of Agriculture of Russia, the FSB of Russia, the Federal Customs Service of Russia, with the participation of the Rosgvardia, conducted an interdepartmental comprehensive operational and preventive campaign “Mak - 2021” (“Poppy – 2021”).

The event is aimed at preventing, identifying, suppressing and solving offenses in the field of illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs of natural origin, identifying and eliminating illegal crops and foci of growth of wild plants containing narcotic drugs.

During the operation, 9,440 criminal cases were instituted on crimes related to the illegal trafficking in drugs of natural origin. For the commission of crimes in the field of illegal trafficking in such drugs, 7,775 people were detained. 12,100 persons who had committed administrative offenses were identified. About 4.4 tons of natural-origin narcotic drugs, as well as narcotic plants (or their parts), were seized from illegal trafficking.

As part of the operation, more than 25 thousand foci of wild narcotic plants were destroyed on an area of more than 10.3 thousand hectares. In total, 14,113 orders were issued to destroy the foci of growth of narcotic plants,” said the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.