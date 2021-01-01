“Today, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, in a video conferencing mode, introduced the new Minister of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Adygea to the personnel. Police Colonel Oleg Bezsmelnitsyn was appointed to this position by the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation.

The MIA of Russia Chief noted that the newly appointed Minister of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Adygea had been serving in the internal affairs bodies for almost 25 years, gained rich practical experience and established himself as a competent leader: “Oleg Vladimirovich worked in most operational services, including in the fight against organized crime, economic crimes, as well as the countering of extremism. He held various commanding positions. He is distinguished by high competence, conscientious attitude to business, demanding attitude to subordinates”.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev demanded from Oleg Bezsmelnitsyn to study the operational situation as soon as possible and focus on fulfilling priority tasks, primarily on increasing the solving rate of serious and especially serious crimes: “Only strict observance of the principle of punishment inevitability can form in citizens’ confidence in real protection from any encroachment”.

The Minister also pointed to the particular relevance of the fight against illegal acts in the IT sphere: “In the context of the pandemic, the demand for on-line services has increased manifold. As a result, information technology is increasingly being used as a tool to commit crimes. Accordingly, it is necessary to continuously adjust the organization and methods of work”.

“Another priority task is to increase the effectiveness of ensuring the economic security. Especially in the agro-industrial complex and the woodworking industry,” said Vladimir Kolokoltsev.

The Chief of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia stressed that the number of crimes committed in public places had increased in the republic, there was an increase in illegal acts committed by previously convicted citizens, as well as foreign citizens. Therefore, it is necessary to pay increased attention to prevention issues, to fully use the capabilities of regional law enforcement programs.

In addition, Vladimir Kolokoltsev recalled the difficult situation on the roads of the region: “Against the background of a general decrease in road accidents, the number of deaths increased by 10% and amounted to 68 people, of whom 5 were underage. I believe that a comprehensive analysis of such accidents will make it possible to identify weaknesses in the organization of activities and take additional measures together with other interested authorities”.

The Minister emphasized that all those areas required appropriate staffing, as well as compliance of the personnel with requirements of discipline and legality: “I always demand that leaders at all levels keep personnel issues under control, personally conduct educational work, and take a principled approach to assessing subordinates and themselves. Because only the leader who is demanding of himself can be fully demanding of his team”.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev expressed confidence that Oleg Bezsmelnitsyn would adequately cope with the tasks set, ensure law and order in the republic at a proper level, and wished him success in his work.

For reference:

Police Colonel Oleg Vladimirovich Bezsmelnitsyn has been serving in the internal affairs bodies for 25 years. All his professional activities took place in the Krasnodar Territory. He began as a state traffic safety inspector in the Tikhoretsky District. Further service biography was associated with the units of the criminal block. For the past five years, he has been heading the Drug Control Department of the Krasnodar GA.