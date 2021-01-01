Today at the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, State Secretary – Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Igor Zubov met with Deputy Minister of Public Security of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Chan Quoc To.

Igor Zubov noted in his welcoming speech that cooperation in law enforcement is an important part of the Russian-Vietnamese dialog and is characterized both by the availability of a sufficient contractual legal framework and also by a focus on specific results. The Ministry of Public Security of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam is traditionally considered as a reliable partner, as evidenced by the intensive working contacts of the leadership of the two agencies.

The parties confirmed the unity of positions on key issues on the international agenda discussed at the main multilateral platforms. In particular, the head of the MIA of Russia delegation thanked the Vietnamese side for supporting the Russian initiatives submitted for consideration on the sidelines of the 89th session of the Interpol General Assembly (Istanbul, Republic of Turkey, November 23-25, 2021).

During the meeting, the participants discussed the main areas of cooperation in the field of personnel training. State Secretary – Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation noted the extensive experience of mutually beneficial partnership between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and the Ministry of Public Security of Vietnam through the implementation of educational programs for foreign specialists in the universities of the Russian Ministry. He guided his colleagues on the readiness of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia to continue training Vietnamese students in the most popular areas, including the training at advanced training courses.

Also during the conversation, the results of this year’s joint work within the framework of bilateral groups in the migration sphere, the meetings of which resumed from November 2021, were briefly summed up.

At the end of the meeting, Igor Zubov proposed to complete in the near future the coordination of the draft of the new interdepartmental Joint Action Program for 2022-2024, which is under consideration by the Ministry of Public Security of Vietnam.