A few months ago, a citizen of the Republic of Kazakhstan turned to the Migration Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the Novosibirsk Region with an application for a residence permit for himself and his minor child.

15-year-old Matvey was born in the city of Temirtau of the Republic of Kazakhstan and since childhood attended sports sections, his favorite sport was volleyball. Matvey's parents chose the volleyball club “Lokomotiv-Novosibirsk” to continue their son's sports career. In July 2021, the young athlete was selected as a player of the Lokomotiv-Novosibirsk youth team.

To receive a full-fledged education and training in the Novosibirsk Region, Matvey and his father needed to obtain a residence permit. The service was provided by officers of the Migration Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the Novosibirsk region in full.

The applicant thanked the police for their assistance in preparing documents and prompt clarification of a rising issues, noting the professionalism and competence of those employees.