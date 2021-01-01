During the preliminary investigation, it was established that the offender told his acquaintances that he had the opportunity to deliver on order various used cars from auctions held outside the territory of Russia. As an advance payment for the purchase of a vehicle, the victims transferred from 200 to 600 thousand rubles to the defendant. However, the suspect did not fulfill his obligations to any of the customers within the established time frame.

Officers of the Division for Solving Crimes Committed by Fraud of the city police, with the support of Rosgvardia fighters, detained an unemployed 26-year-old local resident without a criminal record.

During the search at his place of residence, the police seized bank cards, two mobile phones, digital equipment, as well as various documents important for the investigation.

Currently, the defendant is suspected of committing three illegal episodes with a total damage of more than 1 million 300 thousand rubles.

The investigation unit of the Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for Khabarovsk instituted a criminal case on the offense stipulated by parts 2 and 3 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code “Fraud”.

House arrest was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects.