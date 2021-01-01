On the evening of December 1, the duty unit of the police division No. 5 of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Krasnoyarskoye” received a message from a local resident that her 16-year-old son was lying unconscious on the side of the road near the garages in the area of Malinovsky Street.

Police Investigative team immediately arrived to the indicated address. Traces of blood, shoes and tires were collected from the scene. Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the regional GA were involved in establishing the circumstances of the incident.

Doctors diagnosed in the victim serious injuries and took him to a medical organization.