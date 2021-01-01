“Criminal Investigation Officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tomsk Region have detained a suspect of a robbery attacks a robbery attack on a local resident and the theft of bitcoins from him.

A 24-year-old resident of Tomsk turned to the police with a report that unknown persons attacked him in the entrance of the house and led him to his apartment. There, threatening with an object similar to a gun, the attackers forced him to enter the personal account of the cryptocurrency exchange and transfer 85 bitcoins to them. In addition, they took from the victim gadgets, money and documents totaling over 400 thousand rubles.

Investigation Unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Kirovsky District of Tomsk instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 3 of Article 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of the operational-search measures, police officers, with the power support by the Rosgvardia, detained in Saint Petersburg one of the suspects. During the search at his place of residence, money in the amount of about 36 million rubles was seized.

The man was placed to custody. Currently, steps are being taken to identify and detain the remaining participants in the robbery attack,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.