“Operatives of the MIA of Russia GA for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region on detained a 27-year-old resident of Novosibirsk. He is suspected of a series of thefts of funds from bank accounts on a large scale.

According to investigators, the offender quietly installed a hidden camera on the ceiling in one of the shopping centers of the Northern capital. It was aimed at the keyboard of the ATM located in the room and could record the pin-codes entered by customers and transmit them via mobile communication to the Internet. A skimming device was built into the ATM itself for reading the data from plastic cards. The information obtained made it possible to make duplicate cards and withdraw money from accounts.

According to investigators, within two months, more than 100 citizens became victims. The damage exceeded 12 million rubles. The stolen funds were transferred to controlled accounts and then converted into cryptocurrency.

One of the organizers of the criminal scheme was detained by operatives at the Novosibirsk railway station upon arrival from St. Petersburg. A laptop and communication equipment were seized from him.

investigator of the Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Moskovsky District of St. Petersburg instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.

The police establish all episodes and persons involved in the illegal activities,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.