“Operatives of the Main Directorate for Internal Security of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia GA for the North Caucasus Federal District conducted a large-scale special operation. In a number of regions of the North Caucasus Federal District, the alleged leader and participants of the interregional criminal community were detained. They are accused of illegal trafficking in potent substances on a large scale in the regions of the North Caucasus.

It was preliminarily established that the criminal organization consisted of several structural units, the functions of which were clearly specified. Some were engaged in the transportation and sale of drugs prohibited for free circulation, as well as the search for new wholesale and retail buyers. Others sold illegal goods at prices more than five times higher than the purchase prices.

According to investigators, four former employees of one of the territorial bodies of internal affairs of the North Caucasus Federal District are involved in the illegal activities. One of them ensured the unimpeded transportation of potent substances between the regions of the federal district.

The detention of the defendants was carried out jointly with officers of the FSB of Russia, the Investigative Committee of Russia and the General Prosecutor's Office of the Russian Federation. The police, with the power support of the Rosgvardia units, conducted searches at the places of residence of the defendants. A large batch of potent substances worth about 70 million rubles prepared for sale was seized, as well as cars, jewelry, bank cards, cash and other items of evidentiary value.

On the basis of the collected materials, a criminal case was initiated earlier against the detainees by the GA for Investigation of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the North Caucasus Federal District on the grounds of crimes under Articles 210 and 234 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Currently, the criminal case against two participants in the illegal trafficking of potent substances has been organized as a separate proceeding. Its investigation has been completed, and it has been sent to court with the approved indictment for consideration on the merits.

The preliminary investigation into other members of the group continues,” said the official Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.