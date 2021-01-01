“Criminal Investigation Officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region detained two suspects of illegal migration organizing.

According to preliminary data, the offenders were engaged in the legalization of foreign citizens’ stay in the region. From May 2021 and to the present moment, they have involved more than 20 owners of residential premises in the illegal activities. With their help, the accomplices fictitiously registered at places of stay more than 130 foreigners.

In addition, the suspects organized the production and sale of forged payment receipts and forms of notifications on the arrival of a foreign citizen or a stateless person to the place of stay.

As a result of operational-search measures, the police, together with colleagues from the regional Department of the FSB of Russia and Rosgvardia officers, detained two natives of Central Asia - a man and a woman - on suspicion of committing the criminal acts.

In the office where meetings with clients were held, and at the detainees’ places of residence, clichés of the seal of a Russian bank and two seals of a multifunctional center with signs of forgery, electronic equipment for the production and printing of payment receipts for payment of a patent, as well as other migration documents were seized.

The Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Sovetsky District of Ryazan instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 2 of Article 322.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. In relation to the detained woman, a preventive measure of house arrest was chosen, the man was taken into custody.

Currently, steps are being taken to establish all possible accomplices and all the facts of the illegal migration organizing,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.