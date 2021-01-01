“Officers of the criminal investigation department of the Internal Affairs Administration for the South-Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow, together with colleagues from the Republic of Tatarstan, suppressed the activities of a group whose members were suspected of fraud against pensioners.

It was preliminarily established that the offenders called elderly residents of the Konkovo District of the capital and introduced themselves as their close relatives or acquaintances. They reported that they urgently needed money, and asked to lend a certain amount. Believing the callers at their word, pensioners transferred their savings to couriers unaware of the criminal intentions of the scams.

The police found that six citizens aged from 81 to 89 years suffered from the actions of the defendants. The total amount of the stolen funds exceeded 700 thousand rubles. At the same time, it turned out that in two cases the offenders failed to get money thanks to the vigilance of couriers. Suspecting something was wrong, they returned the money to the pensioners and reported the incident to the police.

Investigators of the MIA of Russia Division for the Konkovo District of Moscow instituted two criminal cases on the grounds of a crime provided for by Articles 30 and 159 and four criminal cases on the grounds of a crime provided for by Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. They are now merged into one proceeding.

As a result of operational-search measures, police officers detained two suspects in the city of Kazan. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for them.

Measures aimed at identifying other episodes of the unlawful activities continue,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.