Residents of the Republic of Mari El, who rented housing, deceived foreigners for three million rubles.

Operatives of the Department for Drug Control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Chuvashia were checking information about persons prone to the use of prohibited substances. But instead of drugs, they found in the apartment laptops, cell phones, many bank and SIM cards. In general, the situation resembled a call center.

An investigative team was sent to the scene. In the course of further proceedings, it turned out that the apartment was rented by residents of the Republic of Mari El. And they used laptops and phones to lure money from men from foreign countries who wanted to make acquaintance with Russian women.

The offenders found ads from men on dating sites on the Internet and, posing as girls, entered into correspondence with them. A long Internet conversation boiled down to the fact that men expressed a desire to invite the interlocutor to their country to marry and live together. At the same time, the gentlemen agreed to pay for travel and other expenses. After the funds were received, communication with the victims was stopped.

The Investigative Division of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Cheboksary has already received three applications from citizens of the People's Republic of China. Men from the well-known city of Wuhan, the cities of Xining and Ganzhou aged from 42 to 56 years transferred about three million rubles to the residents of Mari El.

All members of the group were charged with committing crimes under Article 159 “Fraud” of the RF Criminal Code. With regard to three defendants the court selected the prevention measure in the form of placement to custody and two more were on recognizance of non-exit.

Operatives and investigators are working to identify all episodes of the illegal activities of the enterprising residents of the Volga Area.