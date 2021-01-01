Today, under the chairmanship of the State Secretary - Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Igor Zubov, the XXIII meeting of the Coordinating Council of Heads of Competent Authorities to Combat Illicit Drug Trafficking of the Member States of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) was held via videoconferencing.

The event was attended by representatives of the competent authorities of the Republic of Armenia, the Republic of Belarus, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Russian Federation and the Republic of Tajikistan, as well as the Deputy Secretary General of the CSTO Valery Semerikov and Deputy Director of Rosfinmonitoring Oleg Krylov.

The participants of the meeting spoke out against the legalization of certain types of narcotic drugs and for the preservation and strengthening of the current international legal regime in the field of drug control on the basis of the three basic UN conventions.

It was also noted that the Anti-Drug Strategy of the CSTO member states for 2021-2025 had created additional opportunities in various areas of activity. In particular, to undermine the economic foundations of the drug business, reduce the scale of illicit trafficking and non-medical use of drugs, form a system of effective protection against their illegal importation, expand mechanisms for suppressing the illicit manufacture of narcotic drugs and the cultivation of narcotic plants in the territory of the countries that are part of the organization.

The meeting participants reaffirmed the need to further unite efforts to counter the illicit trade in narcotic drugs using information and telecommunication technologies and the drug propaganda on the Internet. Emphasis was placed on the importance of continuing with continuous monitoring of the drug situation. At the end of the event, the council members summed up the results of law enforcement activities in the anti-drug sphere in 2021.