“Officers of the Department for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, detained a previously convicted man on suspicion of drug trafficking.
According to available information, the offender organized a drug laboratory in an outbuilding located on the territory of the plot rented by him.
During the inspection of the premises, the operatives found five containers with a powdery substance, canisters with chemical reagents, packaging materials and scales.
According to the opinion of an expert of the Expert and Forensic Center of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, the seized powder was a narcotic drug - mephedrone, with a total mass of about five kilograms. Currently, the remaining part of the seized powder and reagents are sent for physical and chemical examination.
Criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.
