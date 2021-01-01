“The investigator of the Investigative unit of the Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Bryansk Region completed the preliminary investigation of the criminal case against 12 people who acted as part of organized groups in the Bryansk and Moscow regions. They are accused of participating in a criminal community that was engaged in the illegal acquisition, storage, transportation and sale of unmarked tobacco products.

As established during the investigation, for a long time the offenders were engaged in false transit through the territory of the Russian Federation of cigarettes not marked with special (excise) stamps of the Russian Federation, produced at enterprises of one of the neighboring countries. To do that, there were used fictitious contracts with controlled foreign organizations registered to the names of dummies. In fact, the defendants shipped goods to warehouses in the Bryansk Region, after which the goods were sold to contractors on the territory of constituent entities of the Russian Federation.

According to approximate estimates, the income from the criminal business amounted to more than 1.9 billion rubles. Police removed from the illegal circulation tobacco products worth over 100 million rubles.

The defendants in the criminal case were charged with crimes stipulated by Article 171.1 and Article 210 of the RF Criminal Code. In addition, some of them are also accused of illegal use of means of individualization of goods and legalization of funds acquired as a result of committing a crime.

At the request of the investigation, the court seized the property of the defendants worth over 22 million rubles.

Currently, the criminal investigation is completed. The prosecutor approved the indictment and the criminal case was sent to the Fokinsky District Court of Bryansk for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.