“In the evening of November 30, a traffic accident occurred in the federal territory of Sirius at the intersection of Kaspiyskaya and Energetikov streets. The driver of a foreign car collided with an ambulance. Abandoning the damaged car, he fled the scene.

As a result of the accident, four citizens who were inside the ambulance got injuries and were hospitalized.

Officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the federal territory of “Sirius”, as a result of operational-search measures, identified and detained the alleged culprit of the accident in the Khostinsky District of the city of Sochi. The suspect turned to be a 33-year-old resident of the village of Matsesta.

The detainee was taken to the police division. The issue of initiating criminal proceedings on the grounds of an offence under Article 264 of the Russian Criminal Code (Violation of traffic rules and rules of operation of vehicles) is being decided. The police are clarifying all the circumstances of the incident,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.