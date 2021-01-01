“In the evening of November 30, a traffic accident occurred in the federal territory of Sirius at the intersection of Kaspiyskaya and Energetikov streets. The driver of a foreign car collided with an ambulance. Abandoning the damaged car, he fled the scene.
As a result of the accident, four citizens who were inside the ambulance got injuries and were hospitalized.
Officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the federal territory of “Sirius”, as a result of operational-search measures, identified and detained the alleged culprit of the accident in the Khostinsky District of the city of Sochi. The suspect turned to be a 33-year-old resident of the village of Matsesta.
The detainee was taken to the police division. The issue of initiating criminal proceedings on the grounds of an offence under Article 264 of the Russian Criminal Code (Violation of traffic rules and rules of operation of vehicles) is being decided. The police are clarifying all the circumstances of the incident,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.
All materials of the site of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation may be reproduced in any media, on Internet servers or in any other media without restrictions on the volume and timing of the publication.
This permission equally applies to newspapers, magazines, radio stations, TV channels, sites and pages on the Internet. The only prerequisite for a reprint or relay is a reference to the source.
For reprints no prior permission from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation is required.