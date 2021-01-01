Today, at the border checkpoint, representatives of Lithuanian law enforcement agencies handed over to their Russian colleagues Igor Zolotarev, convicted of a crime in the field of drug trafficking.

Police officers came to the trail of the offender during the investigation of a criminal case instituted in March 2017 by an investigator of the Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Primorsky District of St. Petersburg, on the fact of an attempted sale of drugs. It was established that the defendant was a supplier of narcotic drugs.

During the searches of Zoloratev's garage premises and apartment in the city of St. Petersburg, more than 120 grams of cocaine were found. With respect to the suspect, a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct. Having violated it, he left Russia and, on the basis of a request from the MIA of Russia GA for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, was put on the wanted list through Interpol channels.

In April 2019, the Primorsky District Court of St. Petersburg found Zolotarev guilty in absentia of committing a crime under part 3 of Article 30, part 4 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. He was sentenced to 13 years' imprisonment to be served in a high-security penal colony.

Some time ago, the convict was detained in Lithuania.