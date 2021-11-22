On November 22, 2021, the Government of the Russian Federation adopted Resolution No. 2003 “On Amendments to resolution of the Government of the Russian Federation of December 29, 2007 No. 964” (hereinafter referred to as the Resolution of the Government of the Russian Federation), developed by the GA for Drug Control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

The said decree of the Government of the Russian Federation provides for the establishment of control measures for nine new potent substances (hereinafter referred to as PS): N,N-DMPEA, DMAA, methylclostebol, methylstenbolone, N-MePEA, ovandroton, pagoclone, somatotropin and 6-chloro-chlorosterone. Five names of potent substances already included in the list of potent substances for the purposes of Article 234 and other articles of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, approved by Decree of the Government of the Russian Federation of December 29, 2007 No. 964, have also been adjusted to optimize its structure.

Most of the included substances refer to anabolic steroids (hereinafter referred to as anabolics), as well as psychostimulants that serve as doping and allow an athlete to gain the necessary physical shape in a short time or gain an advantage in various sports competitions.

Modern chemical and pharmaceutical technologies make it possible to synthesize new types of anabolic steroids, synthetic hormones and stimulants that do not fall under the established control measures, including those used in the territory of the Russian Federation.

Just in the first ten months of 2021, law enforcement agencies of the Russian Federation seized about 1.4 tons of potent substances, of which more than 20% were anabolics.

In addition, more and more often, facts of illegal production and sale of somatotropin under the guise of dietary supplements get in the focus of attention of law enforcement agencies. This is a growth hormone that has a high anabolic response and is actively used in the sports environment, which, if the permissible therapeutic dosage is exceeded, adversely affects the health of the consumer.

The introduced measure against somatotropin, with account of its presence in the State Register of Medicines, on the one hand, will not limit its availability for medical use, and on the other hand, will prevent its smuggling from abroad.

Also, the resolution of the Government of the Russian Federation establishes measures of state control in respect of the substance called pagoclonal, which has an effect on the human body, identical to the potent substance zopiclone the circulation of which in the territory of the Russian Federation is under control.

The timely introduction of control measures for these substances will ensure the inevitability of punishment for crimes related to their illegal trafficking.

Taking into account that the established changes will entail new obligations for legal entities and individual entrepreneurs (re-registration by manufacturers of medicines for medical use of licenses for the production of medicines for medical use and compliance with licensing requirements when carrying out activities related to their turnover), a special procedure for its entry into force is established.

On May 23, 2022, the Resolution of the Government of the Russian Federation comes into force.