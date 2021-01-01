“As part of the “Alkogol” operation, which is currently taking place in the Perm Territory, ES&CC officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Perm found and closed another workshop producing windshield washer fluid containing methyl alcohol. The use of this substance for the production of auto chemicals is prohibited by law.

The enterprise was located in a warehouse on the territory of the industrial zone of Perm. There were found automatic production lines, a warehouse of accessories, raw materials and finished products. Several tanks with alcohol and more than 170 thousand liters of windshield washer were seized, which as the police experts found contained methanol not indicated on the label of the product. In addition, documentation, a laptop with accounting data and seals of the organization were seized.

In the course of further work, the police identified one of the channels for the distribution of illegally produced goods. In a shopping facility on the outskirts of Perm, more than 30 thousand liters of dangerous goods were seized.

Police officers continue measures to seize illegally produced products from trading outlets,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.