“The investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Urban District of Solnechnogorsk of the Moscow Region completed the preliminary investigation of the criminal case against a resident of the Nizhny Novgorod Region. He is charged of committing a crime under part 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to investigators, the offender carried out repair work in a house located in one of the dacha non-profit partnerships in the Urban District of Solnechnogorsk. When the owners of the dwelling were not at home, he stole from there more than 30 antique books and magazines, a bronze candlestick, a padlock, church utensils, as well as an old violin.

In September of this year, officers of the criminal investigation division detained the suspect at his place of residence in the Nizhny Novgorod Region. During the search of the detainee's house, part of the stolen antiques was found and seized. It turned out that he had managed to sell the rest through the Internet site of ads.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Solnechnogorsky City Court of the Moscow Region for consideration on the merits,” said the Spokesperson of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.