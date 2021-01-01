“The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Chelyabinsk Region completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against members of a criminal community who are accused of committing crimes under part 4 of Article 159 and parts 1, 2 of Article 210 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to investigators, a native of the Ulyanovsk Region created a criminal community with the aim of stealing citizens' funds. It consisted of four functionally and territorially separate structural units, and the roles among the participants were clearly distributed.

In the period from June 2016 to August 2020, the defendants, staying in one of the countries of Southern Europe, called Russians, mainly of retirement age, who had previously purchased dietary supplements on the Internet. They introduced themselves as officials of various state institutions and informed citizens that the purchased dietary supplements were counterfeit. In that connection, the customers were allegedly entitled to compensation on account of the funds of foreign firms that had sold low-quality products.

Having convinced the interlocutors, the scams asked to pay through various payment systems either the insurance part from the imaginary compensation, or income tax, or services of collection and storage of funds in a bank safe. Thus, fraudsters fraudulently received money from citizens, after which they transferred them to the organizer of the community for subsequent distribution among accomplices.

It was established that more than 100 people suffered from the unlawful actions of the defendants, and the material damage caused to them exceeded 90 million rubles.

As a result of operational-search measures, operatives of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the Chelyabinsk Region detained 13 alleged members of the criminal organization. The criminal cases against them with the indictments approved by the prosecutor have been submitted to the court for consideration on the merits.

The alleged organizer of the shadow business and two more accomplices are currently on the international wanted list, the criminal case against them has been detached into a separate proceeding,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.