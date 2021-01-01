The Academy of Management of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia held in the video-conferencing mode the XXIII International Scientific and Practical Conference “Extreme Situations, Conflicts, Social Harmony” on the topic “Modern threats to the national security of Russia: prevention and suppression”. At the event, issues of organizing governance in the system of ensuring military, public and information security in accordance with the new National Security Strategy were discussed.

The conference was attended by more than 300 people, including representatives of the central office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, the Russian Academy of Sciences, the Academy of the FSB of Russia, the Ministry of Defense of Russia, the Rosgvardia, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia, the Club of Military Commanders of the Russian Federation, the University of the Prosecutor's Office of the Russian Federation, educational and scientific organizations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and foreign countries.

High scientific interest was shown by scientists and specialists of higher educational institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (police) of the CIS member states, who took part in the conference, namely representatives of the Mogilev Institute of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Belarus and the Karaganda Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan named after Barimbek Beisenov.

The meeting was opened by Deputy Chief of the Academy of Management of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Honored Lawyer of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel Nikolai Pavlichenko. The President of the Club of Military Commanders of the Russian Federation, Army General Anatoly Kulikov, also addressed the participants of the meeting with a welcoming speech.

At the plenary session, reports were made by the Chief of the center for command and staff exercises of the Academy of Management of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Doctor of Law, Associate Professor Viktor Knyazhev, Deputy President of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Doctor of Economic Sciences, Candidate of Technical Sciences Vladimir Ivanov, Head of the Research Team “Sociology of Conflict” of the Russian Society of Sociologists, Candidate of Sociological Sciences Lyubov Tsoy and Head of the Department of Information Technologies of the Academy of Management of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Doctor of Technical Sciences, Associate Professor, Police Colonel Aleksandr Betskov.

Speakers and participants of the conference discussed:

– problems of theory and practice of prevention and suppression of threats to the national security of Russia;

– legal and organizational framework for the prevention and suppression of threats to the national security of Russia;

– interaction of state authorities, local self-government bodies, civil society institutions in the field of countering threats to the national security;

– study of the factors and conditions that create the possibility of causing damage to the national interests of the Russian Federation;

– conflictological aspect in the analysis of Russia's national security;

– directions of development of the national security system;

– international cooperation in the field of countering threats to the national security.

Summing up, Nikolay Pavlichenko noted that the goals and objectives of the XXIII International Scientific and Practical Conference had been achieved, and the considered proposals and recommendations of scientists, practitioners aimed at developing effective approaches and mechanisms to ensuring the new national security strategy would be used in conducting scientific research and in the practice of public authorities.