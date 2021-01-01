At the Bagrationovsk-Bezledy checkpoint, representatives of Polish law enforcement agencies handed over to their Russian colleagues Namazov Shahin Akhmed, convicted of a fatal road accident.

In August 2016, being in a state of drug intoxication at the wheel of a car, Namazov, in violation of the Traffic Rules stopped on the side of the highway in the Volgograd Region. Then, without giving a turn signal, he tried to make a U-turn. As a result of the maneuver, there occurred a collision with the car VAZ-21124, in the cabin of which there were the driver with his wife and infant, as well as their friend. The driver's wife suffered serious injuries and died in hospital.

In December 2017, the Mikhailovsky District Court of the Volgograd Region found Namazov guilty of committing the crime under part 4 of Article 264 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison with serving the sentence in a colony-settlement.

The convict was supposed to independently arrive at the territorial body of the penal system to receive the relevant order but did not appear at the appointed time and fled from justice. In March 2021, Namazov was put on the international wanted list and detained a month later in Poland.